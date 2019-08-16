Rockmart's got another candidate set to add his name to the ballot in 2019.
Marty Robinson, Service Director for Redmond EMS and Polk County's Deputy Coroner, is set to qualify and place his name on the ballot for consideration for the Ward 2 Council seat.
That seat is currently held by Council Member James Payne.
Robinson said that he is seeking the seat to help continue a trend of prosperity for Rockmart.
"I have a vested interest in Rockmart, because it is my home," Robinson said. "I feel that the city has a solid foundation on which to move into the future. A future of growth and development that is vital to any city, while never losing that "hometown" feel to it."
His goal is to continue a lifelong tradition of giving back to the community he loves, and isn't afraid of the hard work.
"I want to serve and be a part of the great things that are to come for the City of Rockmart," he said. " I realize that we have challenges ahead that we must face and decisions that have to be made and I am ready to roll up my sleeves and do my part."
Robinson, a native of Ward 2 in Rockmart, was born in 1964 at Rockmart-Aragon Hospital. He was an honor graduate with Rockmart High School's Class of 1982, distinguishing himself as a member of Beta Club, Science Club, “R” Club, and Foreign Language Club.
He worked for T.F. Smith at Triangle Foods beginning in 1980 as a grocery bagger, and eventually moved to the meat department as a meat cutter where he stayed on a part time basis until 2008.
In his career in public safety, Robinson has served as a volunteer firefighter with Rockmart Fire and Emergency services for five years until he was hired full time in 1990. His career afforded him the opportunity to begin attending Coosa Valley Technical College, now known as Georgia Northwestern Technical College and studying to become an Emergency Medical Technician.
"My childhood dream was to become a Paramedic from the days of watching the TV show 'Emergency,'" Robinson said.
He began his career helping people injured or sick under then Polk EMS director Clinton Lester, where he worked as a part time firefighter in Rockmart, and continued his education at then Coosa Valley Technical College where he received a diploma in Paramedic Technology in 1993. All this time, he still kept up his duties with the fire department.
"The 48 hour shifts got the best of me so I chose to stay in EMS as a Paramedic, which was my childhood dream and leave the Fire Service," Robinson said. "That was a hard decision."
It was the right move, since his career advanced as a paramedic, eventually becoming a supervisor in Polk County's EMS service until Redmond took over the program in 2009 and he began working for the Rome-based medical provider, where in the past years he's been a shift captain, a district commander and now the Service Director.
Outside of his professional life, Robinson is member of the Rockmart Kiwanis Club, Polk County Chamber of Commerce, Chattooga County Chamber of Commerce, the GNTC EMS Advisory Committee, Polk Against Drugs Task Force Development Group, Polk County Special Olympics Committee, Tim Tebow Night to Shine Committee, Polk Teen Maze Committee, and is a newly appointed member of the Polk County Department of Family and Children Services Board.
He also serves on the state's Region 1 EMS Council as a voting member.
Robinson was also appointed to the role of Chief Deputy Coroner in 2014.
Ultimately, he wants to see the community he loves continue to get better.
"I want Rockmart to be a place to live, work, play, and stay for future generations," Robinson said.