CARROLLTON -- Roberts Research & Marketing, LLC has announced the publication of its 2017 Georgia Funeral Home County Guide.
The 433-page Guide features contact information for all funeral homes in Georgia including the name, mailing address, street address, funeral director, email address, website, telephone number and fax number where available. Call activity for 2014, 2015, and 2016 for each funeral home by method of disposition is also included.
The Guide is available in hardcopy, and for those who want it in digital form, a PDF is available.
“We are excited to be able to offer something unique to the death-care industry in Georgia,” said Sandra Roberts, consultant at Roberts Research & Marketing, LLC. “A salesman approached me about needing a resource of call activity upon which to base sales calls. The Guide is also useful to those funeral service providers who are contemplating starting a new service in a different geographic area and want to know the service leaders in that area and what type of volume they experience.”
Roberts Research & Marketing also conducts custom market share reports in addition to offering general marketing services such as floor banners, exhibit tablecloths, brochures, postcards, flyers – marketing/outreach campaigns. The firm also compiles annual reports.
For more information about the Georgia Funeral Home County Guide and custom market share reports, call 404-219-8679, email info@robertsresearchandmarketing.com or visit www.robertsresearchandmarketing.com.