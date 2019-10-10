Fall fun is coming to downtown Rockmart on October 19 — including those fireworks we all missed over the summer — as the Riverwalk Festival on the Euharlee celebrates the 5th year of the event.
Attendees are invited to come out and enjoy the fun on October 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with music and fireworks to follow from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in Seaborn Jones Park along Euharlee Creek.
Both sides of the park along the Silver Comet Trail and the parking lot at Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home will be utilized for the one-day festival that features vendors with arts and crafts, several food options, a full day of music, and even a pancake breakfast not far from all the action.
The event started in 2014 also brings something else that will lift spirits over downtown Rockmart: a hot air balloon.
Prices for the tethered rides aloft, along with a caricature artist, will be available on site on the day of the festival.
Also the Kiwanis Childrens Chairities Car Show will be taking place with registration starting at 8 a.m. and continuing until 11:30 a.m., judging to follow and awards handed out at 1 p.m.
The event will also see the Rockmart Farmers Market on site, a play zone with slides and inflatables, petting zoo, face painting, pumpkin painting, and much more will be on hand for the fun during the day, and a lineup of artists playing throughout Saturday is also available in this week’s edition.
The festival is also helping out a local patient who needs help with a kidney donation. Piedmont Hospital will have representatives from their Transplant Outreach program on hand to answer questions regarding finding a living kidney donor for Jessica Holder.
A make-up for the Polk County Rotary Club Duck Race is coming up as well at 2 p.m. on Euharlee Creek.
The festival kicks off with the Rockmart Methodist Men’s Pancake Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. at the Rockmart First United Methodist Fellowship Hall.
Festival-goers will also get to see Crossview Church Band, Heirborn Quartet, Them Mixon Boys, Dalton Dover, and the Rocktown Revival — Frankie Hilburn & Isaac Streetman.
Redmond Regional Medical Center is presenting the fireworks, which will start after dark.