Come join Keep Polk Beautiful in their efforts to help keep local waterways clean during the annual Rivers Alive event coming to Cedar Creek this Saturday.
The event kicks off at 8 a.m. and volunteers will have all the supplies they need to get in and help clear out litter and larger items from the creek, running along the old Goodyear Softball fields and future soccer fields at the footbridge.
Kayaks will be on hand for volunteers to utilize in getting to harder to reach places. Breakfast and lunch are being provided to those who participate in clean-up efforts, and the more who come the larger the area that Keep Polk Beautiful can cover according to Keep Polk Beautiful Executive Director Randy Cook.
He provided his thanks to the Cedartown Junior Service League for providing lunch for volunteers, and the Cook Farm is already pledged to help help with water, gloves and trash bags.
Cook said the focus this year is on removing trash from Cedar Creek, but depending on the number of volunteers the work might go to other areas that need trash removal as well.
Don’t forget this Saturday is also a chance to get rid of old electronics and appliances around the house that need disposing during the latest Recycling Day being held at Fenley TV Repair.
The event at 549 1/2 West Ave. behind Rudy Woods Appliance will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
They’ll generally take most electronics like old cell phones and computers, DVD players and broken flat screen televisions. Those wanting more information about either event can call Cook at 678-246-1083.
The last round of electronics recycling at Fenley TV Repair brought around 3,000 pounds of items that otherwise would have been destined for a landfill.