Rivers Alive is only weeks away, and Keep Polk Beautiful is getting ready for the annual clean-up day coming up in September, this year focusing on Euharlee Creek.
Keep Polk Beautiful Executive Director Randy Cook said the upcoming Saturday, Sept. 22 clean-up will start with an 8 a.m. registration and continue on afterward through noon as volunteer organizations and individuals help with the event.
Those who want to participate will need to gather in Seaborn Jones Park in downtown Rockmart to participate. The first 150 volunteers will get a Rivers Alive t-shirt for participating.
“Polk County needs you to care,” Cook said. “We need to keep our rivers alive so fish can thrive. We need to do our part to make sure that drinking water is clean for everyone.”
He added that he’s reaching out to church and civic organizations, along with local boy scout troops to help.
Those interested in more information can contact Cook at 678-246-1083, or by e-mail at rcook@cedartown.gov.
He added that any additional sponsorships from local businesses or organizations will be appreciated as well and help with the clean-up.
Lunch after the trash from the day is disposed of will be provided by t he Cedartown Junior Service League.