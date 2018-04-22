The Rockmart High School Junior FFA Forestry Team recently placed 2nd at the region forestry competition.
The event was held at John’s Mountain Farm in Adairsville, Ga on April 10, 2018. The Forestry Career Development Event allows students to demonstrate their knowledge in diagnosing forest disorders, managing forests and forests inventory, and applying approved silviculture practices. Team members include: Vanessa Teems, Emily Kidd, Alec White, Shayla Stephens, Kylie Grogan, Kinsey Pinkerton, Luke Floyd, Brianna Jordan, Aimee Portwood, Lindsey Jones, and Anslee Williams.
FFA is a national organization of over 600,000 members preparing for leadership and careers in science, business, and technology of agriculture. FFA is an integral part of the agricultural education program in public schools. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.
Mr. Jeff Hawkins is the Rockmart High School FFA advisor. The Forestry Career Development Event is sponsored by the Georgia FFA Foundation.