It is opening night for Rockmart High School theater students who will be presenting their 2019 production of "Little Shop of Horrors," which continues through this weekend and next at the Rockmart Theatre.
Tonight's show opens at 7 p.m. and tickets are $10 at the door for every night of the performance, which continues Saturday, March 23 at 7 p.m., and this Sunday, March 24 at 3 p.m.
The annual student performance will continue next Friday and Saturday, March 29 and 30 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 31 at 3 p.m. for a matinee.
Make sure to check out rockmart-ga.gov/rcac to find out more about upcoming events, classes and programs with the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center.