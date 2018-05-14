A love for animals drove students to come together on a project to help a county department much in need of support.
The Chick-fil-A Leader Academy at Rockmart High School got out their big check and asked Polk County Animal Control Director Jeff Crawford over to the campus to pick up a donation that will go to help local dogs and cats who find themselves in the shelter.
Students organized a basketball tournament earlier this year to raise funds, and turned over a $1,910.75 check to Crawford.
“This will go toward helping the animals at Animal Control,” Crawford told students during a ceremony on May 7.
He added the funds will specifically go toward purchasing medication for dogs and cats under shelter care, like vaccines for Parvo, along with getting beds for dogs so they don’t have to sleep on a cold concrete floor.
Crawford also thanked the Leader Academy participants for their hard work and being stellar members of the community for helping out Animal Control.
Polk County Animal Control has many dogs and cats on a regular basis who need forever homes, and those who want to adopt or help the department can contact 770-749-8908 for more information.
The Chick-fil-A Leader Academy is a program at both Cedartown and Rockmart High Schools promoting students to become future leaders through education and community volunteer work.