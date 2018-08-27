Rockmart High School's drama team is headed to the annual One Act competition armed with the heartbreaking, true tale of 'Elephant's Graveyard,' and with the cast announced, it won't be long until the group is stage ready.
The competition pits schools against each other to see who can best perform a play lasting only a single act. At 2017's One-Act competition, Rockmart performed the uplifting story of the 'The Little Prince.'
This year's reported cast includes Isaac Gober as Ringmaster, Branson Lewis as Trainer, Anna Snider as Clown, Chloe Green as Ballet Girl, Daphne Trim as Tour Manager, Noah Wheeler as Strongman, Abby Fennell and Hope Garrett as Dancers and Arial Silks, and Sierra Post as Railroad Engineer.
The townspeople include Seth Redmond as Hungry Townsperson, John Taylor as Marshal, Becca Sides as Muddy Townsperson, Jackson Norris as Preacher, Rob Laltrello as Steam Shovel Operator, Sydney Streetman and James Portwood as Young People, and Makayla Smith, Hannah Aiken, Kady Stonecypher, Bryson Nation, and Trent Clark as Townspeople.
The musicians include Daisy Trim as Circus Soloist, Kaylina Dodd as Town Soloist, Jeanna Suppes as Town Pianist, Miles Thompson as Circus Drummer, Harley Allan and Abby Fennel as Circus Strings, and Becca Sides as Town Strings.
The performance will also be aided by various horns and woodwinds played by other cast members.
Taking place in Sept. 1916, the story tells the true story of a circus that collides with a small town and ultimately causes the only known lynching of an elephant. The play explores the human desire for spectacle, violence, and payback.