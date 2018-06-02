Rockmart High School over the weekend continued to mourn the death of their band director after he died last week as the school year was coming to an end.
David Snipes, who was named the band director three years ago, died on Tuesday afternoon after being rushed to the hospital with complications due to blood clots.
Emergency personnel rushed Snipes to the hospital for treatment, but the 45-year-old died before further treatment could be undertaken in Rome.
Born in Atlanta in 1972, Snipes grew up in Rockmart and was a 1991 graduate of Rockmart High School before he went off to Rome to study at Berry College.
He received degrees in music and education, and had been an educator for the past 14 years. He first taught in Cartersville City Schools, and later went onto teach at Rockmart Middle for one year before he was announced as the new Rockmart High band director in 2015.
Snipes was an active member of Victory Baptist Church where he sang in the choir as well.
The school system was deeply saddened last week and into the weekend for funeral services by the loss of a “beloved PSD family member.”
“My heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to Mr. Snipes' family, co-workers and band students tat Rockmart High School," Superintendent Laurie Atkins said.
Snipes is survived by his wife Melissa and son Benjamin, along with his twin daughters Samantha and Elizabeth, both who live in Greenville, S.C.
He is also survived by his parents, Dr. John and Cheryl Snipes, of Silver Creek, and his brothers William “Daniel” and John “Mark” Snipes, along with his in-laws.
Funeral services were held over the weekend on Saturday at Victory Baptist Church, and he was laid to rest in the Sunset Memory Gardens of Cartersville.
Those who want to honor Snipes’ memory is being asked by family members to omit flowers and instead make donations to the Rockmart High School band program via the school, which can be sent to 990 Cartersville Hwy., Rockmart.
Donations are also being suggested for Victory Baptist Church’s Lasting Legacy Building Fund.