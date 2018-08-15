The Yellow Jacket Marching band’s new director Andy Cox hasn't missed a beat in settling into his new home.
Cox has the Rockmart High School band members stepping in line af-ter camp earlier this summer and the tragic loss of their former leader, David Snipes.
He comes to Rockmart with more than a decade of experience, with his most recent position at Westside Middle School in Dalton.
Cox brings a passion for music to Rockmart that comes from a long love of leading bands that goes back 16 years.
He said it is his mission to guide young people through music and into the years beyond marching band.
“After high school, many students will not be playing an instrument, so I want to teach them something in band that they can take with them through the rest of their life,” Cox said.
Cox was welcomed to Rockmart in June, and did not waste time in meeting the students and beginning practice for the 2018 show.
The annual summer band camp for high school students started on July 10.
Rockmart’s show “Bold, Bluesy and Big” takes cues from jazz’s big band era and features tunes like “Caravan,” “When a Man Loves a Woman,” and “Big Noise From Winnetka.”
The show will be the last chosen by the former band director after Snipes passed away unexpectedly at the end of the school year.
Band members performed together in the stands at Rockmart’s first scrimmage football game against Bremen two weeks back.
They’ll be on the field and in uniform for the first halftime show of the season at home opposite the Bulldog marching band during the Aug. 17 rivalry game.
Rockmart’s upcoming performance is made possible not only through the hard work of student members, but also their parents according to Cox.
“The parents here have really bent over backwards to help in any way then can. They really are here for the kids and will do whatever it takes to make these students successful,” Cox said.
He hopes to be “competitively successful and entertain the crowd” as well as “perform a show that honors Mr. Snipes, one that he would be proud of.”
The band’s first competition is at Armuchee High School on September 29.