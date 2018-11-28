The Rockmart Yellow Jackets football team is inviting the community to come out and join the school in an evening event at their stadium as they get ready for the upcoming home semifinal playoff game.
The 13-0 Jackets will host a community pep rally starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the football stadium, according to RHS Principal Robyn Teems. She said she’s hoping for fans to come out and support Rockmart as they prepare for their Friday night match-up against the Callaway Cavaliers.
She said following the pep rally in the stadium, fans are invited to also take part in the “Cooking of the Cavalier” bonfire happening just a short walk away on campus.
Rockmart takes to the field against Callaway on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
Check back on Thursday for updates on the pep rally.