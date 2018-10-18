Rockmart High School officials want local businesses to know that they have no affiliation at all with a advertising company claiming to be helping the Jackets basketball program.
Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Barry Williams said on Tuesday afternoon the school and the boys and girls basketball programs have no knowledge whatsoever of any relationship with Allgood Sporting Advertisement, and in a statement sent out by the school re-affirmed that “this company has no authorization from Rockmart High School or Polk School District.”
A brief Google search for the company turned up no immediate returns for a website or information on how to contact them.
He went on to explain that a local business owner called to see if a deal for Styrofoam basketballs with the business’ logo printed on them would actually be handed out during upcoming games at home this season.
“The company was asking around $400 to print the logos on the basketballs,” Williams said. “They apparently said that we’d agreed to disperse them at basketball games, but we have no agreement to do so.”
He added that as far as he knew, no one from Allgood Sporting Advertisement was in contact to give any money to the programs for doing the work.
Additionally, Williams said a box of the Styrofoam balls have already shown up at the school for the basketball cheerleaders to disperse. He said there are no plans to do so.
“They’re calling around to say they are asking for money for us, but they aren’t,” Williams said. “We want local businesses to know that before they make any decisions to make a purchase.”
The school does have approved fundraisers for the two teams, “but this is not one of them,” the school’s statement read.
Anyone interested in helping the sports programs directly can contact Rockmart High School 770-684-5432 and ask to speak to the Coach Vic Calhoun for boy’s basketball, Coach Tim Puckett for girls basketball and Coach Drew Lindsey for the forthcoming wresting season.