Additional participants needed to fill out planned space honoring athletes in new gym entrance
College athletes who are also Yellow Jacket alumni past and present are needed, and soon.
Athletic Director Barry Williams said plans are still underway to put up a College Wall of Fame in the gymnasium entrance to honor those who played sports and finished with programs both at Rockmart High School, and later on the collegiate level.
“We’ve had a few people who have taken part so far, but we’re looking for many more to provide us with information,” he said.
The idea is to honor past athletes who graduated from Rockmart who went on to careers with schools small and large with a display. He also hopes it serves as a inspiration to current students to reach for more.
“We want to recognize those who have made it to the next level,” he said. “They have done something that the community can be proud of, and deserve to be shown our support for their achievements.”
He added the only items he needs from former athletes are information about when they attended Rockmart High, what programs they later took part in on a collegiate level, and pictures of themselves – preferably in uniform – from their time in school.
Williams asked for those who fit the bill to contact him at the school by calling 770-684-5432, or to e-mail him at bwilliams@polk.k12.ga.us.