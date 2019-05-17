With a state title on the line Monday, the Rockmart High School Yellow Jackets baseball team doesn't need many more reasons to celebrate. They got one more anyhow with the recent announcement of Region 7-AA honors as the week comes to a close.
Rockmart head coach Kenny Yanzetich announced on the team's Facebook page that 7-AA named Jackets senior and Jacksonville State University commit Dylan Bailey as the Player of the Year for the region.
Defensive player of the year went to senior and Shorter Hawk commit Jonathan Suppes. Junior Ty Floyd was named the pitcher of the year for the region.
First team players also included outfielder Reed Couch, Brayden Cole in the infield, and Reliever Logan Shelton. Second team honors also included Andruw Morris, Cooper Yanzetich and Luke Queen.
Honorable mentions also went to CJ Culver, Griffin Pace, Evan Ratcliff and Sam Sanders.
The team was given permission during the Polk County Board of Education's regular session on May 16 for the team to travel to Macon for the May 20 championship games.
Check back with the Standard Journal online early in the week for results on the series.