A massive collection of 71 extravagant vehicles greeted locals at the third annual 'Yellow Jacket Car Show' that raised funds for Rockmart High School's marching band.
Attendees were free to ogle the likes of a 1958 Corvette and a Batmobile themed car, but concessions, raffles, and music also served to entertain during the event in previous weeks.
The car show is one of two major fundraisers hosted each year for the band, but patrons won't have to wait for October's 'Yellow Jacket Classic' contest to show their love for the school's musicians.
Until the Sept. 28 drawing, those interested in a 2017 Chevy Cruze can purchase a $20 raffle ticket from Rockmart High School or a marching band member.
The vehicle has approximately 13,000 miles on it, and any tax, title, or tag fees will be covered for the winner who does not have to be present during the drawing. Proceeds will benefit the band and their numerous performances and endeavors.
Patrons who've attended the event in previous years likely noticed the massive increase in participation. Shattering the former record of 30 vehicles, 2018's show saw 66 cars and trucks and five motorcycles.
“The biggest difference in this year's show is the quantity of vehicles,” organizer Maria Norris said. “We are thankful for the beautiful weather and car enthusiasts for making this year's show a success.”
The band's increased vehicle count wasn't an instance of quantity over quality, however, because the school's parking lot was home to custom-made exhibition cars and famous, vintage vehicles.
“We also added exhibition vehicles to the show,” Norris said. “One of the guest vehicles included a 1958 Corvette that belonged to Truett Cathy.”
Zach Thomas, the owner of the Rockmart Chick-Fil-A, owns the Corvette and shared its beauty with the crowd. A second exhibition vehicle included the Batmobile.
“It was interesting to see the unusual car up close. It was definitely a crowd favorite,” she said. “A local company, All Star Towing, brought their enormous vehicles as exhibition, as well."
Patrons can rest assured knowing the funds earned are in experienced hands. David Snipes has directed Rockmart High's band for the past three years.
An RHS Alumni, he also served as Rockmart Middle's band director for a year. Traci Thompson, the color guard, dance line, and rifle team instructor, has worked as the RHS bookkeeper for 10 years.
“The two of them work together to push the bar each year in their half-time performances,” Norris said. “Their mission is to help the students reach their musical and artistic potential with each program performed. All support and interest in the band program are welcomed. We are a self-funded group so we need to fundraise to pay for uniforms, instruments, and other necessities. The RHS marching band is a family. We would love for students to join our group starting in the sixth grade and continue until graduation.”
Not only does the band play in numerous festivals and parades, fans can catch the group putting on massively choreographed half-time shows during football season. Previous performance themes have been 'Wild West,' 'Rock of Ages,' and many more. Those interested in keeping up with the band can visit rockmartband.com.