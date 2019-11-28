The Rockmart Homeless Initiative took part in the annual tradition of giving back during the holiday season and made sure their clientele had lunch ready for them on Wednesday.
They served up a Thanksgiving meal to those without a place to celebrate ahead of the holiday.
For those looking to give back during the holiday season, RHI has the need for donated items.
RHI is requesting donations that can be dropped off during their office hours of Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will be open additionally on Saturdays in December.
Needed items include thermal clothing, coats and jackets, gloves, tents and tarps, flashlights, hot hands, batteries, pop-top canned food items, snacks, and bottled water.