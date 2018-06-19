- Downtown Comeback project getting underway, event planned to hear from trio involved in HGTV series “Home Town”
What does it take to turn a downtown into a crown jewel of an area, one that attracts new business and prosperity?
That’s a question officials will get to ask and much more when a group who was part of the first season of HGTV’s “Home Town” comes to Polk County in September for a visit.
Polk County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Blair Elrod is continuing her work to bring a trio from the show, husband and wife Jim and Mallorie Rasberry, and Josh Nowell of Laurel, Miss., to talk about how they transformed their downtown, and the success over the years that has come from it.
Their success includes the HGTV program which still features Ben and Erin Napier and their family as they transform old houses into showstoppers for the past three seasons.
The trio are set to visit Polk County in late September. Though once part of the HGTV series, they have since moved away from taking part in the show, and instead are utilizing their talents in other ways.
Elrod said that for the purposes of their visit, they’ll be providing information to officials and ideas to the community as a whole to help cities like Cedartown and Rockmart become more like Laurel, Miss., in a project called the Downtown Comeback.
“We're looking at bringing them here to speak to Polk County about revitalization in historic downtown, what that can mean for us,” Elrod said.
She brought her proposal to the Cedartown City Commission and laid out a three-day schedule for the trio’s visit in September, which includes an event the public will be able to attend on Thursday, Sept. 20 at Victory Baptist Church. They’ll be here for three days, the first to look around for themselves and the second to talk to the community during the event.
Much of the focus will be on what ways Cedartown and Rockmart can undertake similar revitalization efforts like what they completed in Laurel, which started in 2007 with a group of investors creating the Laurel Main Street Program. The program of redevelopment has taken part in creating 30 new businesses and $10 million in private investment.
Now they represent the group at national conferences discussing how small towns can recreate that success.
Tickets for the event are $10, and a VIP package including time to visit with the Raspberry’s and Nowell is priced at $25. Elrod said details might be subject to change ahead of the visit in the coming months.
Nowell and the husband and wife Rasberry team won’t be providing a written report of what they think Polk County should focus on when they visit, but they will be spending their third day on a walk-around of downtown Cedartown and Rockmart and provide information in a session with officials and leaders.
“I think the visit will be good for us, because in October the state is coming in for a tourism resource meeting,” Elrod said.
The trip from Mississippi to Georgia for the Rasberry family and Nowell is being covered by donations from Floyd Medical Center and Georgia Power. Elrod also sought out financial help from the City of Cedartown and the City of Rockmart. Each helped cover the balance needed of $1,500 a piece.
Cedartown officials voted unanimously for the cost during their June 11 meeting.
“You're (Elrod) getting at this and it's pretty cool what you’ve come up with,” Commissioner Matt Foster said he and his fellow members approved the funds.
Commissioner Dale Tuck added that she believed “the whole concept” was a good idea, and that having someone look at the downtown area with fresh eyes will help with future development proposals.
Elrod was attracted to Laurel and their progress after watching “Home Town” for the past few seasons, and recognized many similarities between Cedartown and the town featured on the program. She said when looking at old photographs of the two cities, it is clear they have the same charm and atmosphere even though the two are divided by a 326 mile drive.
A drive Elrod thus far has made twice.
“It’s an absolutely beautiful city,” Elrod said. She added that during a past overnight stay, she was excited by the atmosphere and busy downtown even during the evening hours.
Cedartown and Rockmart are not strangers to the trio coming either. Elrod told Cedartown commissioners that when she called to see about getting the group to come, they had already started looking at Polk County and what is here already.
“They’ve already been researching us,” Elrod said. She added that they’re already asking about spots like West Cinema, how the historic downtowns are utilized, and recent film projects in Polk County.