A state program that allows Georgians to receive tax credits while supporting rural hospitals in the state is already reaping benefits in Polk County through Floyd Polk Medical Center.
Many of Georgia’s rural hospitals have been struggling financially, which can negatively impact rural residents’ access to adequate health care. In 2016, the Georgia General Assembly passed a law that allows income tax credits to individual and corporations who contribute to qualified rural hospital organizations – or RHOs – in the state.
Qualifying hospitals must be located in a county with a population of 50,000 or less (not including military personnel), have tax-exempt status or be managed by a public hospital authority, accept Medicare and Medicaid and provide a certain level of indigent care.
In 2018, the tax credit program helped fund a partnership between the hospital and Rockmart Farmers Market to provide greater access to fresh foods for local residents. That effort included delivery to a homeless shelter, a weekend food program at schools, health fairs and cooking demonstrations. Fund were also used to buy equipment for the hospital’s Emergency Department.
“Floyd Polk Medical Center is committed to ensuring that health care resources are available in our community when and where needed,” said Tifani Kinard, Floyd Polk Medical Center Administrator and Chief Nursing Officer. “That includes places where residents live and work”
This year, the hospital plans to use funds to expand its MRI services, upgrade its pharmacy to better serve patients and staff, and perform a feasibility analysis to provide more outpatient services that are not currently offered in Polk County.
“Expanding services locally reduces the need to travel outside of our community to receive care, thereby minimizing what can be a significant burden on patients, family and caregivers,” Kinard said.
In 2018, some 58 rural hospitals were eligible to participate in the RHO expense tax credit program. Of those hospitals, including Floyd Polk Medical Center, 58 participated in the Georgia HEART Hospital Program to assist them with the marketing and administration of the RHO expense tax credit program.
Through 2021, Georgia taxpayers can access $60 million of RHO tax credits each year, with each qualified RHO having access to $4 million of tax credits (until the total annual $60 million cap is met). During the first six months of each year, a qualified RHO may only accept $2 million of corporate contributions and $2 million of individual contributions.
To learn more about supporting your local hospital, visit Georgiaheart.org.
Floyd Polk Medical Center contributed this article for publication in this year’s edition of Review and Forecast.