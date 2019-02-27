Getting connected to the greater world in the parts of the country that aren’t near the cities continues to be a challenge for rural communities. Utilities usually take a little longer to get out to places like Polk County, where the distances between homes and farms or just between Cedartown and Rockmart make for major headaches in trying to install internet connections.
The options aren’t always good. Depending on how far down the road a household is from Cedartown or Rockmart’s city limits, broadband coverage can be pretty good all the way to nonexistent. Not even the cell signals will make it out to the Alabama line on Prior Station Road for many carriers.
There’s satellite-based broadband, but it doesn’t provide nearly the speeds of wired connections, and in some cases not even that of cell signal.
So just like electricity’s push into rural communities across the country in the early first half of the 20th century, another push is being made to get places like Polk County connected for the 21st century.
The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission and officials from Polk County gathered last week to discuss how local broadband connections can better serve residents and customers throughout the area.
It is part of a continued push toward getting greater connectivity throughout the community started in years past on a legislative level on the state that continues this year with several bills moving through the state house chamber giving utilities like electric cooperatives permission to move into the broadband space.
The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission took additional steps at the start of the year asking for the cities and county to authorize amendments to the Joint Comprehensive plan for 10 years put in place in 2017.
Part of the plan includes an update on how the county seeks to implement greater community broadband access, and paves the way for the county to seek grants to help with the process.
Where the technology goes is anyone’s guess at this point too. Options like laying fiber lines out to rural households to using wireless connection points spread throughout a rural county. Don’t forget the future growth of 5G connectivity, which promises greater speeds than many landlines to phones and devices of all kinds.
But one area where officials on all levels can start the work to bring better speeds to the farthest corners of the county is finding out what the connection problem looks like overall, and where investments need to go as Georgia seeks to get broadband speeds outward.
A first step was taken with the amendments and additions to the Joint Comprehensive plan.
The change specifically puts the county into the position to start getting involved in state plans for broadband expansion, and survey needs around the community overall for where increases in infrastructure are needed, and where connections are adequate.
It also helps define what areas are specifically designated “rural” in terms of broadband connection, and what areas aren’t that will ultimately determine what programs Polk County might take advantage of when local governments seek grant funding for the underlying infrastructure investments, and when they go to companies looking for partnerships to do the actual work of providing better broadband to customers.
One barrier to the program will be the up-front investment needed by local governments to move forward with broadband expansion efforts.
During January’s County Commission work session, Commissioner Hal Floyd what the overall cost would be to the county for broadband expansion that these steps in the joint comprehensive plan sought to find that answer, one that will require additional study based on what technologies will be available to help expand high speed connections countywide.
Among the organizations looking toward the state legislature to make changes and allow them to compete and make infrastructure investments is Carroll EMC. The electric cooperative which has customers in Polk County are among the groups around the state who are willing to go where providers like Charter and AT&T aren’t.
In a presentation to the Development Authority of Polk County last year, Carroll EMC’s Tim Martin said broadband expansion was a challenge that historically the electric cooperative was familiar with based on their own past experience with getting wires out to rural spots for electric connections.
“The digital divide is real,” Martin said during an August lunch. “Anything we can do to partner together and try to find a solution (is good.) I don’t know, I know that for our members it is a critical issue.”