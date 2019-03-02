Local leaders already in positions of authority, and some who are suddenly getting much more to do were part of the LEAD Polk Class of 2018, who graduated back in November of the year past.
Already the class included local school board member Bernard Morgan, who was elected Chair of the Polk County Board of Education this past January.
Editor Kevin Myrick was elected to join the Polk County Chamber of Commerce board in the final weeks of the class’ work, and joined Smith and Miller Funeral Home co-owner Norman Smith in leadership roles locally. He became one of the newest members of the Development Authority of Polk County, representing the City of Cedartown as the year was coming to a close in December.
Also newly appointed in just the past weeks to a board was alum Ryan Robinson, who became the newest member of the Polk County Board of Elections, representing District 3 in Rockmart for a four year term.
LEAD Polk graduates from the 2018 class like President Hugo Parades and Helen Riley continue on in their management roles at the Chick-fil-A of Rockmart, owned by 2017 graduate Zach Thomas. Or consider the hard job of Waste Industries’ George Gibbons, who manages the Grady Road Landfill. Others like Tammy Jarrell are utilizing what they learned in the class to grow in their work, and Joy Frederick is using her knowledge in church settings and as the 2019 MLK Community Choir director.
There’s the City of Rockmart’s Jeff Holstein who continues in his role in Recreation, or Doug Swift who provides care in ambulances to patients around the community. And who can forget Sarah Horne, who provides leadership to children on a daily basis in her role with Classical Conversations, a home school program.
All these members and more this year got the grand tour of Polk County, from life out on the farm providing local produce to the large workshops that build products shipped across the globe.
The program organized through the Polk County Chamber of Commerce and organized by Development Authority of Polk County President and CEO Missy Kendrick, gives current and future leaders an opportunity to learn about a variety of topics revolving around community leadership such as valuable tools to help run organizations and meetings to tackling community service projects before the end of the 16-week program that usually begins in late July, and continues through November.
The past year’s class took up fundraising through the concession stand at the September rodeo at Haney Arena to help provide funds for a computer lab at Camp Antioch, and for scholarships for youth at Cedartown and Rockmart High Schools (more to come on how signups will work for the scholarship in coming editions.)
Camp Antioch can still use help from the community, and those interested can get in touch with Janice Stewart, executive director for the Polk-Haralson Christian Life Center by email at cutlog@bellsouth.net.
Computers for the lab were donated by Family Savings Credit Union via Robinson’s connection as the branch manager in Cedartown.
Full disclosure: Editor Kevin Myrick was a member of the LEAD Polk Class of 2018, and encourages those who want to become a future leader in Polk County to apply for a nomination and seek out the program for it’s 2019 year. E-mail missykendrick@polkgeorgia.com for more about the requirements to take part. Additionally, Mr. Myrick is seeking more later model computers that are no longer in use by local residents to refurbish and donate out to the community. Those who have equipment they can part with can contact him at kmyrick@polkstandardjournal.net.