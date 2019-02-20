Every September, members of the community gather on the banks of a local waterway and get to work on getting some of the trash out of stretches of streams like Euharlee Creek.
That was the mission this past year of volunteers for Rivers Alive 2018, organized annually by Keep Polk Beautiful in an effort to bring both greater awareness of the natural beauty that surrounds all of us, but also on how better to protect the resources at hand.
It goes hand-in-hand together, the health of a community and how clean it is. Some of Polk County’s trash problems can’t completely be helped.
But others problems – especially trash flying off the backs of pickup trucks or are dumped carelessly out of car windows – can be helped, and it’s the mission of Keep Polk Beautiful Executive Director Randy Cook to try and do something about it.
Cook, who took over in 2018 for longtime director Vance Voinche, made it his mission in 2018 to raise awareness and gain greater volunteer efforts to provide the needed manpower to do the cleanup work needed in Polk County.
Those efforts are still underway as 2019 begins, with a new idea in mind: bring people to the areas that need the greatest help with trash collection and stewardship.
Cook via Keep Polk Beautiful is this weekend holding the first of several greenspace tours locally, inviting people on Sunday to come out and enjoy a ride on the Silver Comet Trail to the Brushy Mountain Tunnel on the Polk-Paulding County line.
The event set to start at 2 p.m. will also provide participants with water and snacks.
It’s Cook’s hope that by bringing people into the natural settings he needs the greatest help with promoting as greenspace for all to enjoy, the better the chance that volunteers will sign up to provide cleanup duties.
A list of several sites are still available for those interested in helping now with cleanup efforts, which include but aren’t limited to Seaborn Jones Park, Tom Pittman Field, Nathan Dean Park, the Coots Lake, Grady Road, Van Wert and Don Williams trailheads on the east side of the county.
Peek Park, Turner Street Park, Big Springs Park, the J.L. Lester Wildlife Management Area parking lot, the Pinhoti Trailhead parking lot on Old Jackson Chapel Road, the Cedartown Welcome Center and Depot’s trailhead area, the Esom Hill trailhead and the Martin trailhead on the western side of the county make up the list, and need many more volunteers to help.
Anyone interested in signing up to volunteer cleanup efforts can contact Cook at rcook@cedartowngeorgia.gov, or call 678-246-1083.