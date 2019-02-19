In 2018, Floyd Polk Medical Center received two awards recognizing the quality of care the hospital provides to the community.
The Leapfrog Group, an independent hospital watchdog organization, named Floyd Polk Medical Center a Top Rural Hospital. This award recognizes the hospital’s accomplishments in patient safety and quality care.
For its efforts to safely and effectively administer antibiotics, the hospital was awarded gold status on the Honor Roll for Antibiotic Stewardship by the Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH).
“Receiving these recognitions is a testament to the highly qualified staff at Polk, and to their personal and professional mission to provide safe, efficient and exceptional care to our community. I am honored to be a part of the Polk Medical Center team and proud of our commitment to delivering excellence,” said Tifani Kinard, Administrator and Chief Nursing Officer.
Receiving a Top Rural Hospital distinction from Leapfrog places Floyd Polk Medical Center in an elite group. Only 17 rural hospitals in the nation received this award, and Polk was the only rural hospital in Georgia to do so. The award is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive honors American hospitals can receive from Leapfrog.
“Polk Medical Center’s designation as a Top Hospital by Leapfrog acknowledges our organization’s commitment to providing high quality health care for everyone in Polk County,” said Matt Gorman, Vice President of Corporate and Network Services for Floyd. “Our team of highly skilled professionals is dedicated to the patients we serve, and I’m extremely proud of their accomplishments.”
Performance across many areas of hospital care is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year’s Top Hospital Methodology.
Of the 118 Top Hospitals recognized by Leapfrog, 35 were Top General Hospitals,13 were Top Children’s Hospitals, 53 were Top Teaching Hospitals and the 17 were Top Rural Hospitals.
To qualify for the Top Hospitals distinction, hospitals must submit a Leapfrog Hospital Survey and achieve highest performance in its category. The selection of Top Hospitals 2018 is based in surveys from nearly 1,900 hospitals.
The Georgia Honor Roll for Antibiotic Stewardship was established in 2014 to improve antimicrobial stewardship at critical access and acute care facilities statewide. As a critical access facility, Polk was already on the honor roll under bronze status when the gold, silver and bronze rankings began in 2017.
Antibiotic resistant bacteria pose a serious health risk, and overuse and misuse of antibiotics are partially to blame, said Christy Lindsey, a clinical pharmacist at Floyd Polk Medical Center and the lead pharmacist on the hospital’s Antimicrobial Stewardship Team.
The GDPH defines antimicrobial stewardship as the appropriate use of medications, including antibiotics, to improve treatment of infectious disease while reducing the potential harm from misuse and overuse.
“The Polk Medical Center Antimicrobial Stewardship team strives to meet these challenges head on. We develop plans to decrease resistance and patient risk in how we use and prescribe antibiotics,” Lindsey said.
Floyd Polk Medical Center contributed this article for publication in this year’s edition of Review and Forecast.