Floyd Polk Medical Center is first and foremost a provider of health care services in northwest Georgia. The hospital recorded more than 28,500 emergency room visits, 879 admissions, 12,826 outpatient visits, 19,244 radiology procedures and 84 surgical procedures in 2018.
The Floyd family of health services, which includes Floyd Polk Medical Center, Floyd Medical Center, the Floyd Primary Care network, Willowbrooke at Floyd, Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd and the various Floyd outpatient services recorded more than 100,000 emergency room visits, 26,500 admissions, 18,000 surgical procedures, 217,000 outpatient visits, 1.1 million laboratory tests and 280,000 Primary Care and Urgent Care visits in 2018.
Those numbers will grow in 2019 with the addition of Floyd Cherokee Medical Center, which Floyd began managing in June 2018. The service area for the health system includes approximately 350,000 people, and those volumes say that Floyd is a vital provider to everyone who lives here.
Floyd Polk Medical Center and all of Floyd are also key contributors to the economies of northwest Georgia and northeast Alabama. Each year, the Georgia Hospital Association values Floyd’s economic impact on the region, taking into account expenditures, payroll and community benefit as well as economic multipliers. These multipliers estimate how many times a dollar is “rolled over” in the economy or how many jobs in supporting industries are created for each person working at Floyd.
In 2016, the most recent year for which the reports have been generated, Floyd Polk Medical Center’s impact on the local and state economies totaled $45 million. Total expenditures of the hospital were more than $19.5 million. Floyd Polk Medical Center employs 201 clinical and support personnel. The work performed at the hospital sustains an estimated 489 jobs across Georgia. Multiply that number by the average family size of four, and the hospital’s economic reach directly or indirectly impacts more than 1,900 people, not including the patients who depend on Floyd for health care services.
The Floyd health system’s impact on the local and state economies totaled $705.5 million. That’s an increase of $360 million since 2002. Total direct expenditures of the organization that year reached $306 million.
The Floyd system employs more than 3,100 clinical and support personnel in seven counties and two states. It is Floyd County’s largest employer with wages and benefits totaling more than $230.7 million. The work performed at Floyd and its affiliates sustain more than 7,500 jobs across Georgia. Using the same multiplier for family size, Floyd’s economic reach directly or indirectly impacts 30,000 people, not including the patients who depend on Floyd for health care services.
But Floyd Polk Medical Center’s economic impact story is greater than expenditures and wages, said Kurt Stuenkel, president and CEO. One look at the Polk Medical Center campus demonstrates how Floyd is investing in proving the physical structure and expanding services in Polk County, and the hopes are that this will have domino effect in the community.
Completed in 2014, Floyd Polk Medical Center and the medical office building connected to it, represent a $40 million investment in Polk County aimed at building a centralized hospital and health care center for Polk County residents and designed to attract more services to the community. With the opening of the hospital has come the addition of surgery, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation and expanded physical therapy options.
As a not-for-profit hospital system, another key component in Floyd’s contributions to the economy is in the area of community benefit and charity care. In 2018, the Floyd health system provided community benefit services totaling $87.92 million. Floyd Polk Medical Center’s share of this totaled $3.7 million.
The largest community benefit expense for the Floyd health system is in indigent care. In 2018, Floyd provided $33.21 million in traditional charity care, including $18.95 million of medical billing statements that were never paid and $12.49 million in traditional charity care expenses that the organization accepted would not be paid from the outset. Floyd Polk Medical Center provided $1.35 million in traditional charity care, and the organization tracked $5.6 million in care provided by the hospital that was never collected from patients who could not afford to pay for their medical expenses.
In addition to indigent and charity care, Floyd’s Community Benefit expenses include the cost of care provided to Medicaid and Medicare patients for which Floyd was not reimbursed by the government payors, as well as more than $2 million in activities such as health fairs and screenings, the placement of athletic trainers in area high schools and serving as a job training site for high school and college students studying clinical skills.
Floyd Polk Medical Center contributed this article for publication in this year’s edition of Review and Forecast.