Where’s one of the best places in Polk County to find a new sectional sofa or dining room set? Get in the car and travel on over to Silver Comet Furniture between Rockmart and Cedartown, where quality pieces can be found at affordable prices as a family-owned business continues to grow.
Owner Mitchell LeGrande said he’s continuing a family legacy in the furniture business that started in downtown Rockmart and continues today at 2000 Cedartown Highway in Rockmart (just before the Dollar General.)
LeGrande said that keeping prices reasonable for Polk County is just part of his mission in operating the store, as well as ensuring that each item that leaves the building is also a quality piece of furniture that will last customers years to come.
“We know every single person that comes through the door, and if something goes wrong their piece of furniture they’ll never be stuck with that big of a investment,” LeGrande said. “We’ll treat people right.”
He said too in the past year and a half since taking over the store that he was putting a greater emphasis on customer service both when people come inside to shop, but also after they leave.
Customers can find well-known brands like Ashley and Catnapper are among some available at Silver Comet Furniture, with a variety of selections in furniture pieces from sofas, love seats and living room suites to bedroom and dining room items of all sizes, colors, textures and patterns.
LeGrande said that many of the customers coming to his store for more than a year have been focused on finding just the right fit for a recliner, or to replace old mattresses.
“About 60 to 70 percent of our customers are coming into the store to find a new mattress,” he said. “You usually replace those fairly regularly.”
The 27-year-old LeGrande is a graduate of the University of West Georgia, came back to Polk County to work at the store under previous ownership. He took over in May 2017 when the opportunity came up to buy. He’s the third generation to be in the furniture business, with his grandfather, Jay LeGrande and great grandfather, Ernest LeGrande the previous owners of Piedmont Furniture Company in Rockmart for more than 50 years.
He worked with his family in the furniture business prior to going off to college, and returned back home to work at the store under previous ownership through the past years.
His hopes are that people will come out to see the wide selection and enjoy the customer service that extends past the door on Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday during the same hours. The store is closed on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Those interested in more information about what selection is available locally can visit their website at silvercometfurniture.com, check out their Facebook at facebook.com/SilverCometFurniture, or call LeGrande at the store at 678-685-4320.