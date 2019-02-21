A banner year marked the beginning of new ownership of the Ford dealership on Highway 278 just outside of Cedartown proper.
New owners took over in 2018 out at Peach State Ford, where General Manager Arthur Banks has been overseeing operations since new ownership took over.
The dealership is an affiliate of Peach State Truck Centers, a family-owned medium and heavy duty truck dealership group that has served Georgia and the Southeast for over 40 years with excellent products and service.
Banks has over 40 years’ experience in the car dealership industry. Banks joined Peach State Ford after serving as Director of Business Development at Parks Ford Lincoln in Tampa, Fla., for the past two years.
Previously he served as the General Manager of Duval Ford in Jacksonville, Fla. Banks and his wife Marilyn have relocated to Cedartown in 2018.
Peach State Truck Centers has grown into a family of 11 full-service heavy and medium-duty truck dealerships throughout Georgia and Alabama after starting as a single-location Ford Truck seller in Norcross in 1974.
Rick Reynolds, whose father Tom Reynolds founded Peach State Truck Centers, is President and Dealer Principal of the dealer group and was recently awarded American Truck Dealer’s Dealer of the Year award.
The dealership is planning a mid-March Grand Opening party, with additional details to come in forthcoming editions of the Standard Journal.