Back in April 2018, work began out on an empty lot in Cedartown’s Northside Industrial Park to bring a business that for many years have called Main Street home into more spacious surroundings.
The goal of the Morris family as they embarked on a big expansion of Cedarstream was to be able to gain more business and to do their part as owners to help provide more opportunity locally.
It might have taken the better part of the year to complete, but in the past weeks the printing company in Cedartown wrapped up the main work on their new 38,800 square foot facility and picked up their equipment and moved in.
Already, co-owner Darcy Morris says they’ll probably need more space in the near future, and announced when they began that 15 new jobs would be created in the process. And there’s still site work to finish up before they can officially called themselves completely moved in.
The project – which began with the family’s announcement in 2017 of Cedarstream’s $4.5 million investment into the new building and future job growth as the company expands production capabilities – wrapped up close to the time frame that co-owner Jamie Morris predicted during last year’s groundbreaking ceremony.
Contracting firm Duffey Southeast were in charge of the construction and despite sometimes inconsistent weather were able to wrap up major portions of the project before year’s end.
The main portion of the work wrapped up in December and in recent weeks the company moved to their new Northside Industrial Park headquarters, where they now have consolidated all their printing operations under one roof.
Cedarstream’s offerings include shirt printing and embroidery, vinyl decals and even online services helping people create their own designs all in one stop. They were previously spread out between buildings in downtown Cedartown to house all of their printing equipment and warehouse space. They also operate East Coast Sign Company (started in 2017)
Among their latest work was getting out a rush order earlier in the month to customers in Atlanta selling t-shirts for Patriots fans as they left Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport following New England’s Super Bowl LIII win over the Los Angeles Rams.
The family is planning an official grand opening of the facility once final work on the surrounding property is completed, and have future plans yet announced for the leftover buildings downtown.
Cedarstream is now in their 32nd year of operations in Polk County after the company first began in the 400-block of downtown Cedartown in a small office and grew into their 225 Main Street headquarters over the years before the recent move.
The family also operates the Cedartown Museum of Coca-Cola Memorabilia, with Daniel Morris (also a college student at Washington and Lee University in Virginia) as the Executive Director.