Polk County business owners, pay close attention to this story. That computer that’s been running in the office for several years now is certainly reliable and gets the job done.
Yet that time may soon be coming to a close and an upgrade of at least the operating system will have to be done as support ends for the longtime user-loved Microsoft Windows 7.
That’s right, Windows 7 support comes to an end in January 2020, and with it longtime security updates. And though some enterprise-level customers with a lot of licenses and computers to update will get some additional support they’ll have to pay for, average home users and small businesses need to take care of their upgrades as soon as possible.
Microsoft announced last month that the life cycle for the popular operating system would close on January 14, 2020, leaving customers of the long-running Windows 7 to have to choose whether to stick with the Redmond, Wash.-based company’s products or switch to other alternatives. It’s a real problem. More than half of Microsoft’s installed operating systems on computers around the world are still running Windows 7, which was available to consumers 10 years ago in 2009.
When Windows 7 was introduced more than 10 years ago to consumers, it came off the heels of a Windows Vista many customers disliked, and was proceeded by a Windows 8 focused more on touch screen technology than what traditional users were expecting to have on their desktop PCs.
Today’s iteration of Windows 10 is the “final” version of the operating system line first introduced in the 1980s. Instead of coming out with a new version every other year, Microsoft switched its business model to match that of Google and Apple, who put out regular updates and improvements to Chrome OS and Android, or MacOS and iOS. It also follows a pattern of the Linux community, who also get regular updates to several varieties of operating system environments available.
So what’s someone to do if they need to upgrade?
The simplest bet would be to get a license and upgrade to Windows 10, but users can also migrate their files to cloud services like Google Drive and iCloud and move to platforms from Google and Apple.
A general rule of thumb for small business owners and households that don’t want to be left without security updates is this: what computers are being used for – or maybe not at all in several cases – will determine whether it is better to just buy a new computer and move items from the old one, or just upgrade the machine already in place.
Desktops and laptops greater than five years old probably aren’t going to be worth the trouble, since they’ll likely need hardware upgrades to keep up with the requirements Windows 10 can put on a system.
However, those who are finding themselves using phones and tablets more and more for their work or entertainment at home can consider not replacing the tower at all. Most of what people need from a home computer can now be done mainly on iPhones, iPads and the variety of Windows 10, Chrome OS or Android tablets on the market for lower or the same cost as a new computers.
Those who rely on heavier workloads on a computer and who haven’t upgraded in the past five years should definitely consider it time to toss in their towel on their old tower and replace it with something new, as greater performance increases out of video graphics cards, solid state hard drives (think a giant version of a USB thumb drive) and processing technology provide a substantial increase from previous generation hardware.
For reference, Windows 10 does have a bit more system requirements than Windows 7 did, now needing at least 16 gigabytes of hard drive space to install, at least 1 gigabyte of ram and a 1 GHz or faster processor.
The recommendation here from the Standard Journal is to pad those minimum requirements a bit when shopping, especially depending on use cases. Have at least 64 gigabytes of hard drive space free for a Windows 10 installation (they will in the future be keeping 7 gigabytes of that space on the hard drive for future updates free at all times, unless users go an turn it off specifically.) Windows 10 also uses a bit more memory, so even though 1 gigabyte of ram is recommended, it’s probably better to have at least 4 or more.
Unless video editing and doing complicated math is in the cards for computer use at work or home, no more than 16 gb of ram should be fine. A newer AMD Ryzen 5 or 7, or an Intel i5, i7 or i9 processor is acceptable for general use and to keep a system running with latest generation software for at least a few years down the road.
Those who want to get Windows 10 and can’t download it directly from Microsoft after purchasing a key can also order discs online for installation. Find out more at Microsoft.com.