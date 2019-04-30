Bryan Richardson, Rockmart’s new code enforcement officer, is already hard at work a few weeks into his employment. Much like a police officer enforces general laws, Richardson is aiding the city by enforcing various building codes and land ordinances.
The Rethink Rockmart group were searching for someone to fill the role, and updates to his work were offered during the team’s April 25 meeting.
“He’s been here two weeks but he’s taken care of several issues,” Director of Community Development and Rethink member Stacey Smith said. “He is very knowledgeable about what he’s doing, and he’s very organized. The cases he’s working on now, he’s already getting everything ready so if he does have to take them to court, he has everything detailed.”
The ability to enforce and take matters to court means property owners are much more accountable for blight or ordinance violations. Richardson mentioned that he’s already working on two cases at the city’s Long Avenue.
“We had two court cases on Long Avenue,” Richardson said. “To summarize, they were given 30 days to further come into compliance. There was some improvement in one, so they got another 30 days after we pointed out exactly what needed to be done. The other one, the property had changed hands, so they got another 30 days.”
Richardson’s efforts should ultimately improve the city, but Rethink Rockmart isn’t just about prevention. The group also offered an update on the Innovative Grant they hope can supply funds to improve Goodyear Village in preparation of their centennial.
“We’ve been talking about the village approaching it’s 100th anniversary and trying to develop some kind of program to help with issues over there,” Rethink Rockmart founding member Sherman Ross said. “There’s a lot of issues we’re aware of and maybe some we’re not aware of, but with the 100th anniversary coming up, we think that’s a unique enough project to possibly get some attention for this Innovative Program through the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.”
The group revealed that it has until June 1 to submit a pre-application, and if they pass the screening, they would have until August 31 to submit a full grant application for up to $2,000,000. Accepted applicants must contribute 15 percent of the money they receive, but they don’t have to take the full $2,000,000 if their project doesn’t require it.
Delmos Stone, Community and Economic Development Manager of the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission, has also been recruited as a consultant for the project.
“Not many communities have a community like Goodyear that’s been held together for almost 100 years,” Ross said. “Those houses over there are fantastic.”
Rethink Rockmart’s goal is to reconnect the citizens of Rockmart and revive the community through innovative housing rehabilitation, reuse projects, and neighborhood revitalization efforts. While the aesthetic of the city is important to the group, blight and structural damage that can cause physical harm is something Rethink has been battling since the team’s inception.
Those interested in more details about the group can visit https://www.facebook.com/rethinkrockmart/. More information about Rethink Rockmart and the meetings can be acquired by contacting Ross at 678-982-6853.