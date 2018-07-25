The Rethink Rockmart team is looking to discuss everything from the housing assessment to the newly initiated Goodyear Centennial Project, and locals are invited to join their efforts on Thursday, July 26 beginning at 11:30 a.m. at city hall.
The full agenda includes reviewing the West Church Street House Painting Project, discussing Habitat for Humanity lot donations, reviewing code enforcement applicants, reviewing the Polk County land bank authority's status, discussing the community project to renovate playgrounds, and discussing a chamber update.
“Thanks for your continued interest in the revitalization of our neighborhoods,” Rethink Rockmart founding member Sherman Ross said. “There are such great opportunities to improve workforce housing in areas of our city, which will make an already special place an even more special city to live, work, and play for our generation and the next.”