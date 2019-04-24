Rethink Rockmart members are coming together again to discuss ways to better the city at their upcoming meeting, and those interested in helping out can visit the Community Room of Rockmart City Hall on Thursday, April 25 beginning at 11:30 a.m.
This month's agenda calls for discussion on topics such as the rescheduled neighborhood clean up day, code enforcement, court updates, the Habitat for Humanity Brush with Kindness Project, the Innovative Program, abandoned vehicles, and various other project updates.
During the last meeting, the group announced they had found a new code enforcement officer in the form of Bryan Richardson, mentioned that the Polk County Land Bank was nearing operational status, and discussed what they learned on their Valdosta retreat.
“Thank you for your willingness to participate in our efforts to improve and enhance the housing in our city and to help Rockmart continue to be a great community to live, work and play,” Rethink Rockmart founding member Sherman Ross said.
Rethink Rockmart's goal is to reconnect the citizens of Rockmart and revive the community through innovative housing rehabilitation, reuse projects, and neighborhood revitalization efforts. While the aesthetic of the city is important to the group, blight and structural damage that can cause physical harm is something Rethink has been battling since the team's inception.
Those interested in more details about the group can visit https://www.facebook.com/rethinkrockmart/. More information about Rethink Rockmart and the meetings can be acquired by contacting Ross at 678-982-6853.