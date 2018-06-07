The Rethink Rockmart group has once again declared war on litter, and locals can expect to see members and volunteers alike picking up trash and beautifying various areas of the city this Saturday.
Those interested in helping can register at the city complex on College Street the morning of.
“Next (This) Tuesday, we'll be setting out the signs in the different neighborhoods and along high traffic areas letting people know that we're trying to have a community-wide cleanup here,” Rethink Rockmart founding member Sherman Ross said. “Last year, the signs worked amazingly well. I hope that happens again because, as we've all experienced, it's hard to get people to volunteer on a certain day to show up.”
Rethink's previous 2017 cleanup days were considered successes, with numerous bags of trash collected, overgrown brush being trimmed, and the overall morale of the city receiving a boost. The event will be largely similar, but the group has already recruited a sizable number of volunteers.
“I reconnected with Jimmy Jones from First Methodist Church and confirmed their youth are coming in,” Ross said. “He says right now they have 20 youth, and they'll be working all day Thursday, Friday, and half a day Saturday doing projects. If you know anyone that needs some assistance trimming shrubs, maybe doing some railing, anything like that- let me know.”
Also partnering with Keep Polk Beautiful, the cleanup day could involve beautification projects.
“I talked recently with the new executive director for Keep Polk Beautiful, and he wants their projects to be fun,” Ross mentioned. “Instead of sending out people to get trash all the time, he wants to do a beautification project or something. I know in the past, we planted some flowers up at the basketball court.”
Rethink Rockmart is a group concerned with restoring and maintaining various aspects of the city whether it be aesthetics, hazards, or reputation. The group often works on housing rehabilitation, reuse projects, and revitalization efforts in the form of directly taking action and educating others.
Those interested in joining the efforts of Rethink Rockmart are urged to visit https://www.facebook.com/rethinkrockmart/.