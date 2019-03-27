The Rethink Rockmart group is back in action for the first time since December, and the group will meet to discuss neighborhood improvements and other ongoing projects for their agenda on Thursday.
Those interested in attending can visit the community room of city hall beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 28.
The agenda includes updates on the code enforcement officer search, court cases, the land bank, an upcoming neighborhood clean-up day, social media, block parties, the Goodyear Village Centennial project, and other miscellaneous projects.
“Since our last meeting, the city has continued it's efforts to identify quality candidates for the Code Enforcement position,” Rethink founding member Sherman Ross said in an email to the team. “We have worked to encourage investment, and the city has taken a couple of cases to court. In addition, we attended the GIHC Retreat in Valdosta where we heard success stories from other cities, such as Pembroke. We also discussed utilizing the Abandoned Property/Blight Ordinance and learned about a new Innovative Grant.”
Rethink Rockmart's goal is to reconnect the citizens of Rockmart and revive the community through innovative housing rehabilitation, reuse projects, and neighborhood revitalization efforts.
While the aesthetic of the city is important to the group, blight and structural damage that can cause physical harm is something Rethink has been battling since the team's inception.
Those interested in more details about the group can visit https://www.facebook.com/rethinkrockmart/. More information about Rethink Rockmart and the meetings can be acquired by contacting Ross at 678-982-6853.