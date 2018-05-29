The Rethink Rockmart team is ending a hiatus on Thursday, and the group will be back at city hall to discuss everything from the idea for the Land Bank Authority of Polk County to their housing assessment.
“After taking a break from meeting the last couple of months, the next meeting will be May 31 at the Rockmart City Hall at 11: 30 to update on some ongoing activity that is beginning to yield results for our community,” Rethink Rockmart founding member Sherman Ross said.
Other agenda items for the Thursday meeting include updates on code enforcement court cases, updates on the environmental court, discussion about a full-time code enforcement officer, discussion about the June 9 neighborhood cleanup day, details about available properties, and details about the community impact event.
“Thank you to each of you for your interest in making our neighborhoods clean and safe places for our children and their families to live in quality, affordable homes,” Ross said during a recent update on the group.
Rethink Rockmart's goal is to reconnect the citizens of Rockmart and revive the community through innovative housing rehabilitation, reuse projects, and neighborhood revitalization efforts.
While the aesthetic of the city is important to the group, blight and structural damage that can cause physical harm is something Rethink has been battling since the team's inception.
Those interested in more details about the group can visit www.facebook.com/rethinkrockmart/.