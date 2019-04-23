The rain may have delayed it, but the Rethink Rockmart group is still planning to hit the streets and curb litter with a neighborhood clean-up day.
While originally planned for Saturday, April 20, those looking to help beautify Rockmart can meet the group on May 11 at the city complex on College Street the morning of.
Volunteers do not have to be formal Rethink Rockmart members, and necessary materials such as trash bags, gloves, water, and other supplies will be provided by the group. Gateway streets such as Goodyear, Piedmont, Elm, Jones, and Church street will be the focus of the day, but locals are invited and encouraged to clean up wherever they see fit.
The group also plans to bring out dumpsters for city residents who may need to get rid of excess trash before it ends up on the ground. Those looking to throw items away must still comply with the typical dumping rules, however.
Rethink Rockmart is a group concerned with restoring and maintaining various aspects of the city whether it be aesthetics, hazards, or reputation.
The group often works on housing rehabilitation, reuse projects, and revitalization efforts in the form of directly taking action and educating others.
Those interested in joining the efforts of Rethink Rockmart are urged to visit https://www.facebook.com/rethinkrockmart/.