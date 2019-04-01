Rethink Rockmart is once again hoping to curb litter with a neighborhood clean-up day, and locals can expect to see members and volunteers alike picking up trash and beautifying various areas of the city on Saturday, April 20.
Those interested in helping can register at the city complex on College Street the morning of the upcoming event.
Volunteers do not have to be formal Rethink Rockmart members, and anyone who wants to help is free to leave whenever they may need to during the day. Trash bags, gloves, water, and other cleaning supplies will be provided.
Rethink’s previous cleanup days were considered successes, with numerous bags of trash collected, overgrown brush being trimmed, and the overall morale of the city receiving a boost.
The group will be focusing its efforts on gateway streets such as Goodyear, Piedmont, Elm, Jones, and Church, but locals are invited to clean up wherever they feel fit.
“I know we’ve had trouble with setting dates in the past, so we’re just gonna throw it out there and what happens, happens,” Ross said. “Saturday, April 20. We’ll start putting signs out Thursday evening. It was amazing how much work got done just putting those signs out.”
The group also plans to bring out dumpsters for city residents who may need to get rid of excess trash before it ends up on the ground. Those looking to throw items away must still comply with the typical dumping rules, however.
Rethink Rockmart is a group concerned with restoring and maintaining various aspects of the city whether it be aesthetics, hazards, or reputation. The group often works on housing rehabilitation, reuse projects, and revitalization efforts in the form of directly taking action and educating others.
Those interested in joining the efforts of Rethink Rockmart are urged to visit https://www.facebook.com/rethinkrockmart/.