The Rethink Rockmart group is returning from its hiatus to discuss neighborhood improvement and other ongoing projects on Thursday, January 30, and those interested in stopping by can visit the community room of Rockmart City Hall beginning at 11:30 a.m.
This month's agenda included updates on code enforcement and court matters, discussion of the Goodyear Village Centennial Project, discussion of an upcoming neighborhood cleanup day, details about Community Policing, discussion on prepping a Newcomer Welcome Packet, and other similar issues.
“Thanks for your interest and support for assisting our city to promote clean, safe, and vibrant neighborhoods and to promote and support our businesses,” Rethink Founding Member Sherman Ross said.
Rethink Rockmart's goal is to reconnect the citizens of Rockmart and revive the community through innovative housing rehabilitation, reuse projects, and neighborhood revitalization efforts.
While the aesthetic of the city is important to the group, blight and structural damage that can cause physical harm is something Rethink has been battling since the team's inception.
Those interested in more details about the group can visit https://www.facebook.com/rethinkrockmart.
More information about Rethink Rockmart and the meetings can be acquired by contacting Ross at 678-982-6853.