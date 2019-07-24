The Rethink Rockmart group is meeting Thursday, July 25 to discuss neighborhood improvement and other ongoing projects, and those interested in stopping by can visit the community room of city hall beginning at 11:30 a.m.
This month's agenda includes updates on the abandoned house and vacant lot inventory, updates on community relations and block parties, discussion of local code enforcement and court cases, discussion of the group's use of social media, and more.
Rethink Rockmart's goal is to reconnect the citizens of Rockmart and revive the community through innovative housing rehabilitation, reuse projects, and neighborhood revitalization efforts. While the aesthetic of the city is important to the group, blight and structural damage that can cause physical harm is something Rethink has been battling since the team's inception.
Those interested in more details about the group can visit https://www.facebook.com/rethinkrockmart/. More information about Rethink Rockmart and the meetings can be acquired by contacting Ross at 678-982-6853.
“I look forward to seeing everyone,” Ross shared. “Thank you for your vision to enhance the quality of life for our citizens and to create stable, healthy neighborhoods!”