A dream of having a new place to call home came true for the members of Restoration Church Cedartown before year's end as the young congregation have a building to begin expanding and sharing the gospel.
The congregation gathered for their first service in their new home at 1512 South Main Street, Cedartown on Sunday, Dec. 15 in the former home of the Church of God of the Union Assembly.
Some 68 people came to hear the first message offered up by Restoration Church Pastor Danny Rhodes.
"We are very grateful for where we were," he said. "We were at Vicki Bradshaw's restaurant and we spent six months there. The door opened to go over to the former Church of God of the Union Assembly."
The church began their life back in June when Rhodes and his wife Tina organized the congregation to meet in the restaurant. Members sought out a place they could worship in a more traditional sanctuary since, and the opportunity opened up in recent weeks for Restoration Church to rent out the former home of the Church of God of the Union Assembly.
"It was just a huge blessing thanks to Pastor Jesse Starnes and the Church of God of Union Assembly folks," he said.
Now the membership will get to expand into a church with meeting spaces for children, youth and adults to worship on Sunday mornings, Rhodes said.
Restoration Church Cedartown gathers beginning at 10 a.m. on Sunday morning with prayer at their new home, followed by fellowship time at 10:30 and worship services at 11 a.m.
"Our vision and mission statement is to see the bruised, broken and betrayed restored to complete wholeness in Christ," he said. "We are a safe place for people to heal."
All are welcome to join the congregation on Sundays, and for future plans to expand to include Wednesday night worship as well.
Youth and adult groups will be starting up after the holidays on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 7 p.m.
Those seeking more information about Restoration Church Cedartown can visit them at www.facebook.com/Restoration-Church-Cedartown-473806403441541/