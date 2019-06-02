The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at http://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from May 23 through May 30.
May 23- China One- 1569 Rome Highway, Cedartown- 84
May 28- Bojangle’s- 135 N. Main St., Cedartown- 83
May 28- Pizza Hut- 530 N. Main St., Cedartown- 81
May 29- Pizza Farm- 750 Knox Mountain Rd., Rockmart- 97
May 29- Soli’s- 115 S. Marble St., Rockmart- 97
May 30- Cedar Hill Living Senior- 402 E. Ellawood Ave., Cedartown- 96