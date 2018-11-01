The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at http://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from September 21, 2018, through October 26, 2018.
Sept. 24- Subway- 1585 Rome Highway, Cedartown- 93
Sept. 25- Owens Barbecue- 1207 S. Main St., Cedartown- 80
Sept. 25- Polk County Public Safety Complex- 1676 Rockmart Highway Cedartown- 97
Sept. 26- Zaxby's- 1595 Highway 27 N., Cedartown- 100
Sept. 27- Northside School- 100 N., Philpot St., Cedartown- 99
Sept. 28- Taqueria Michoacana- 511 West Ave., Cedartown- 97
Oct. 1- Waffle House- 228 N. Main St., Cedartown- 91
Oct. 1- Econolodge Inn- 100 E. John Hand, Rd., Cedartown- 82
Oct. 1- Cherokee Elementary School- 191 Evergreen Ln., Cedartown- 100
Oct. 2- Westside School- 51 Frank Lott Dr., Cedartown- 100
Oct. 2- Cedartown High School- 167 Frank Lott Dr., Cedartown- 99
Oct. 2- Spice Street Grill- 108 E. Church St., Rockmart- 100
Oct. 3- Cedartown Middle School- 1665 Sybil Brannon Parkway, Cedartown- 100
Oct. 3- Eastside School- 425 Prospect Rd., Rockmart- 100
Oct. 3- The Steak House- 414 Baldwin Rd., Rockmart- 91
Oct. 4- Martin's Restaurants- 1460 Chattahoochee Dr., Rockmart- 82
Oct. 4- Rockmart Middle School- 60 Knox Mountain Rd., Rockmart- 100
Oct. 5- Captain D's- Chattahoochee Dr., Rockmart- 90
Oct. 9- Krystal- 623 N. Main St., Cedartown- 99
Oct. 10- Domino's Pizza- 202 East Avenue, Cedartown- 90
Oct. 10- Pizza Farm- 750 Knox Mountain Rd., Rockmart- 96
Oct. 11- Chick-Fil-A- 1500 Chattahoochee Dr., Rockmart- 97
Oct. 12- Burger King- 616 N. Main St., Cedartown- 99
Oct. 22- China One- 1569 Rome Highway, Cedartown- 98