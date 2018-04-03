The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at http://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from March 2, 2018, through March 29, 2018.
March 14- Cedartown Middle School- 1664 Sybil Brannon Parkway, Cedartown- 100
March 15- Waffle House- 228 N. Main St., Cedartown- 84
March 16- Cherokee Elementary School- 191 Evergreen LN., Cedartown- 100
March 19- Rockmart Middle School- 60 Knox Mountain Rd., Rockmart- 100
March 19- Rockmart Highschool- 990 Cartersville Highway, Rockmart- 91
March 20- Tallatoona Polk Early Childhood Development Center- 201 Prior Station rd., Cedartown- 100
March 20- Young’s Grove Elementary- 601 Wooten Rd., Cedartown- 91
March 21- Tallatoona Early Childhood Development Center- 312 S. Piedmont Ave., Rockmart- 100
March 21- Van Wert Elementary School- 170 Atlanta Highway, Rockmart- 100
March 21- Pizza Farm- 750 Knox Mountain Rd., Rockmart- 96
March 22- Eastside School- 425 Prospect Rd., Rockmart- 100
March 22- Murphy Harpst Children’s Center- 740 Fletcher St., Cedartown- 96
March 23- Cedar Christian School- 625 W. Ave., Cedartown- 100
March 23- Polk County Nutrition Center- 605 Lynton Dr., Cedartown- 100
March 26- Krystal- 623 N. Main St., Cedartown- 91
March 29- Chick-Fil-A- 1500 Chattahoochee Dr., Rockmart- 99