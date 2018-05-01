The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at http://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from March 30, 2017, through April 26, 2018.
April 2- Burger King- 616 N. Main St., Cedartown- 100
April 3- Meadow Lakes Golf Course- 383 Adams Rd., Cedartown- 73
April 4- China One- 1569 Rome Hwy., Cedartown- 81
April 5- Dairy Queen- 622 N. Main St., Cedartown- 90
April 5- The Border- 720 N. Main St., Cedartown- 91
April 9- Russell’s- 1003 East Ave., Cedartown- 87
April 9- Cedar Hill Senior Living Center- 402 E. Ellawood Ave., Cedartown- 87
April 10- Bojangle’s- 135 N. Main St., Cedartown- 95
April 10- Pizza Hut- 530 N. Main St., Cedartown- 92
April 11- Cedartown Inn and Suites- 100 E. John Hand Road, Cedartown- 87
April 12- Big Springs Place- 131 Melissa Lane, Cedartown- 100
April 12- Petro’s Pizza- 1785 Buchanan Hwy., Cedartown- 69
April 13- Meadow Lakes Golf Course- 383 Adams Road, Cedartown- 91
April 16- Bar L Bar-B-Que- 264 W. Elm St., Rockmart- 96
April 17- Buffet Queen- 301 N. Main St., Cedartown- 98
April 19- Cedar Valley Nursing and Rehab- 225 Philpot St., Cedartown- 99
April 19- Petro’s Pizza- 1785 Buchanan Hwy., Cedartown- 100
April 20- El Nopal- 1422 Chattahoochee Dr., Rockmart- 96
April 24- El Nopal- 1494 Rome Hwy., Cedartown- 95