The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at http://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from August 25, 2018, through September 20, 2018.
Aug. 30- McDonald's- 1498 Rome Highway, Cedartown- 93
Sept. 10- McDonald's- 328 N. Main St., Cedartown- 98
Sept. 11- Hibachi Express- 1755 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart- 98
Sept. 11- Polk Medical Center- 2360 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown- 95
Sept. 12- Chef Chen Buffet- 310 N. Main St., Cedartown- 95
Sept. 12- Subway- 305 N. Main St., Cedartown- 97
Sept. 13- Taco Bell- 225 N. Main St., Cedartown- 96
Sept. 17- Checker's- 703 Main St., Cedartown- 98
Sept. 17- Jefferson's- 901 N. Main St., Cedartown- 96
Sept. 18- Little Caesars- 1563 Rome Highway, Cedartown- 96