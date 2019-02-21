Ham and Egg Day is coming up this weekend in Cedartown, and those who want a good breakfast and to help community youth organizations should come join the fun at the Goodyear Civic Center on Saturday morning.
Tickets are still on sale for the breakfast $7 a person for the 2019 event at a pre-sale price, and $8 at the door of the Goodyear Civic Center, where the club meets weekly.
Dine in and carry out options as in years past are available for those who want to sit down and catch up, or for those who want to head back home to enjoy their plates in private. Those who dine-in do have an all-you-can-eat option.
Service begins at 7 a.m. this year and continues through 11:30 a.m.
Anyone who wants pre-sale tickets now can purchase them from an Optimist Club member or participating locations including Perfect Fit Alterations on South Main Street, State Farm Insurance across from Burger King on North Main Street, and Rudy Woods Appliances on West Avenue.
Local scouts from Troop 21 will also be on hand to help serve breakfast, which includes Ham and Eggs, grits and biscuit, and choice of beverages including coffee, milk, soft drinks and juice.
Money raised through ticket sales goes to help with providing funds for several causes involving local youth, including the scouts, Youth Summerfest, and the recent prize for the club’s 2019 essay contest winner Echelon Howell.
All told, the club annually raises more than $5,000 from the Ham and Egg Day fundraiser, and money locally spent goes to more than 20 different youth-related projects in and around the community.