The Polk County Board of Elections had a slow start to their first week of early voting, according to Elections Director Karen Garmon.
In fact, she said "we've had less than 100 voters between the two locations this first week."
However don't fret, there's still plenty of time left to beat the lines on Primary Day, May 22, and get in a vote for local and statewide candidates to represent the Republican or Democratic parties on the general tickets come November's midterm election.
Voters have two options on either side of Polk County to take part in the upcoming primary via early voting. For those wanting to cast ballots on the east side of the county, they can visit the Rockmart Community Center on weekdays during normal business hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the exception of this coming Tuesday when the center will be used for an upcoming Red Cross blood drive.
Early voting on the west side of the county can be completed at the Board of Elections office in the County Administration building at 144 West Ave., Cedartown.
Only those who registered to vote before the April deadline, or who have previously registered to take part in elections, can vote in the upcoming primaries.
Call the Board of Elections for more information at 770-749-2103 about voting, or to find out registration status.