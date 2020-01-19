Inspiration to continue past the here and now in life and find something better was the message of the morning, and one that Dr. King would have found appropriate coming during a weekend celebrating his legacy across the nation.
The annual Community Relations Commission's MLK Prayer Breakfast saw a longtime Polk County resident and advocate come to the podium to remind people that they have the power to transform their lives for the better through their own efforts at self-improvement and belief in the salvation of Jesus Christ and God above.
Dr. April Welch, Dean of Students for West Georgia Technical College, brought with her humor, fond memories of past places and times in her life in the Cedartown area growing up, and most importantly good practical advice during this year's address at the breakfast.
Her best piece of wisdom to attendees was to give up bad habits and unhealthy living situations and move toward a life centered around faith, family and good works.
"Go ahead and take that first step, separate," she said. "If we are honest with ourselves - and remember there's a verse that someone said 'to our own selves, be true' and if you remember that and are honest with yourself, you will say 'wait a minute. I'm better than this here place.' God created me for more than this 'here' place."
Welch continued "Friends, don't let this 'here' place be permanent. Don't plant seeds or flowers, don't have a welcome party. That 'here' place is temporary."
During Saturday's breakfast, Apostle Trixie Morgan was invited front and center to provide music for the event alongside Cassandra Grant.
Two American Legion posts and one individual were nominated this year for awards from the Community Relations Commission as well.
Posts 424 and 445 in Cedartown and Rockmart were put up for the award this year, along with former Bulldog and now Cleveland Brown and hometown hero Nick Chubb.
Representatives of both the posts thanked the Commission for the honors and made calls to increase participation in the veterans organizations including leadership at the state Capitol.
Commission member Donnis Pace representing the Chubb family thanked them for the nomination as well.
Honors for the pair of organizations and Chubb are being held during the final MLK celebration of 2020, the annual Community Relations Commission event held at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center coming up Monday evening at 6 p.m. This year's guest speaker for the event is Dr. Beverly Smith, a retired educator and one of the first two African American graduates from Berry College in Rome.