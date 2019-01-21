Community gathers for annual MLK breakfast, more events to come today
The annual celebrations of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. got underway this weekend and continue today as the community comes out to remember the legacy of America's civil rights champion.
Along with the Youth Working Toward a “Speedy” Awareness, the Community Relations Commission and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Organization of Cedartown all held events starting last Thursday and wrapping up this past Monday night.
A large crowd gathered on Saturday morning to celebrate during the annual Community Relations Commission’s annual MLK Breakfast.
The Rev. James Wright Jr. of Cedar Springs Baptist Church of Cedartown provided this year’s address to the annual breakfast, and centered his message around the need for transformation in the way Christians believe and vote.
“United We Stand” was the topic last Saturday he was asked to speak on, but he said that it was hard to discuss the topic because "the country is divided in 50 different ways."
He pointed out to the audience at the breakfast that they needed to transform all parts of themselves to be better Christians, and that would lead to greater unity between people.
Wright called for the crowd to come together, and said the work toward unity requires daily work to reach out to all and stand up for "Christian rights." "We must love, because love conquers all things," Wright said.
Celebrations continue today after the lunch hour with a march down Main Street in Cedartown starting at 1:30 p.m. Participants are asked to gather at the corner of Rock and Thompson Streets to kick off the march, which will conclude with festivities in Holloway Park in front of Polk County Courthouse No. 2, and chili at Turner Street Park.
Tonight's 30th annual MLK celebration at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center gets underway at 6 p.m. Both events are free to the public.