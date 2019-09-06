Officers at the Polk County Police Department were giving special attention to one of their own after he was able to sniff out a significant amount of drugs during a traffic stop.
In a press release, the department announced that their K9 officer Joep was brought out to a traffic stop on a 2005 Nissan Altima being driven by a Danny Glenn Dorris, 49, of 106 Formby Trail in Aragon. on Highway 113 within the county. Dorris was pulled over for speeding initially and then was found by officers to be driving on a suspended license.
Officer Nick Smith and Joep then went through the vehicle on a narcotics sweep, according to the release. That's when the K9's nose alerted officers to a package that police said is 2.4 pounds of methamphetamine - a kilogram in metric measurements - found inside the car.
The release stated that Dorris was charged with misdemeanors for speeding in excess of maximum limits and driving while license was suspended or revoked.
He additionally faces a felony charge for trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
Dorris remained in the Polk County Jail with his bail denied.