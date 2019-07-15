Redmond Regional Medical Center has been keeping locals healthy for years, but by donating a defibrillator to the city of Rockmart, the group is now making sure lives are being saved outside their doors.
The move came during the city’s July 9 meeting where officials from the hospital were present to donate the equipment.
A defibrillator can be used to deliver a dose of electric current to a person’s heart, and with it, those suffering serious, life-threatening cardiac ailments are much more likely to survive.
The council naturally gave their thanks and mentioned the equipment would be put to good use before moving onto other items.
Those interested in learning more about Redmond and the ways they help communities like Rockmart can find more information by visiting https://redmondregional.com.
The city also did some giving of its own during the meeting when they awarded and recognized the Rockmart Little League Softball team for their recent championship at the 8U state playoffs.
The players were offered a trophy and certificates while a packed room of family and friends cheered them on.
The 8U team went undefeated in the GRPA state tournament, and they earned their spot in the finals by beating Gordon County 10-0. It’s been a solid season for local sports in general, and Rockmart’s new and improved Legion Field has no doubt made for better practice.
While they held a parade to celebrate the field earlier in March, the team is now celebrating their championship. The girls were definitely the superstars of the night, but the coaches were also recognized for their hard work in training the team.
Those interested in following the team and their games can find more information by visiting https://www.facebook.com/Rockmart-Fast-Pitch-296174560428179/.
The council adjourned after reports, but those interested in the future affairs of the city council can city hall on the second Tuesday of each month beginning at 7 p.m.